yieldwatch (WATCH) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $245,415.00

yieldwatch (CURRENCY:WATCH) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. yieldwatch has a total market cap of $3.81 million and approximately $245,415.00 worth of yieldwatch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One yieldwatch coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000938 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, yieldwatch has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00045228 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.27 or 0.00100691 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.72 or 0.00141351 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,979.35 or 0.99928585 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.69 or 0.00846413 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

yieldwatch Profile

yieldwatch’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,703,440 coins. yieldwatch’s official Twitter account is @yieldwatch

According to CryptoCompare, “Yieldwatch is a smart yield farming dashboard on Binance Smart Chain that allow users to monitor their liquidity pools, yield farming and token staking performance with fast and casual UI, which is optimized for mobile use. “

Buying and Selling yieldwatch

