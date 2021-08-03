yOUcash (YOUC) Trading 2.1% Higher Over Last Week

yOUcash (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. In the last week, yOUcash has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One yOUcash coin can now be bought for $0.0847 or 0.00000222 BTC on major exchanges. yOUcash has a total market capitalization of $512.85 million and approximately $72,422.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00062032 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002673 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00015248 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $305.36 or 0.00802001 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.74 or 0.00093866 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00042148 BTC.

yOUcash is a coin. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,056,709,142 coins. The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/YOUengineFANs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . yOUcash’s official website is youengine.io . yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here . yOUcash’s official message board is youengine.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade yOUcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy yOUcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

