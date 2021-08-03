Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.86 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) to announce $2.86 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Yum China’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.87 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.86 billion. Yum China posted sales of $2.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum China will report full-year sales of $10.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.24 billion to $10.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $11.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.28 billion to $12.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Yum China.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Yum China had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 10.41%.

Several brokerages have commented on YUMC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Yum China in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.45.

Shares of NYSE YUMC traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,696,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,855. Yum China has a 52 week low of $49.81 and a 52 week high of $69.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

In other Yum China news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $418,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,348. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 67.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,193,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736,443 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,868,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 26.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,097,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975,028 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,130,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828,377 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 95,359.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 975,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,697,000 after purchasing an additional 974,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

