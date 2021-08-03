Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) will post $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). BJ’s Restaurants posted earnings of ($0.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 129.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full-year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $1.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow BJ’s Restaurants.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BJRI shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

NASDAQ:BJRI traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.74. 386,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,814. The company has a market capitalization of $900.24 million, a PE ratio of -39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 2.29. BJ’s Restaurants has a twelve month low of $19.69 and a twelve month high of $63.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 4,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total transaction of $254,669.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,137.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 4,758.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 1,182.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of June 1, 2021, the company operated 212 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

