Zacks: Analysts Anticipate DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Will Post Earnings of $2.60 Per Share

Analysts expect DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) to post $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.18 to $3.98. DICK’S Sporting Goods posted earnings of $3.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will report full year earnings of $8.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $10.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.16 to $8.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DICK’S Sporting Goods.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 46.98% and a net margin of 9.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.21) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DKS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.91.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $105.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.68. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $44.38 and a 12-month high of $108.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 23.69%.

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 4,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $437,679.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,660 shares in the company, valued at $5,807,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 32,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total transaction of $3,225,943.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,292,403.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,083 shares of company stock worth $13,279,309. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DKS. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth $2,185,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,582 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 157,371 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $11,984,000 after acquiring an additional 46,987 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,377 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 346,816 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $26,410,000 after acquiring an additional 42,638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

