Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $225.54 Million

Equities analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) will post sales of $225.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $235.47 million and the lowest is $215.60 million. Haemonetics posted sales of $195.58 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full year sales of $1.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $988.82 million to $1.01 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $953.28 million to $1.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Haemonetics.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.92 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 17.70%. Haemonetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HAE. began coverage on Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. CJS Securities raised Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup began coverage on Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Haemonetics from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.25.

In related news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $650,896.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $53,507.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,077 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAE. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Haemonetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Haemonetics by 7,350.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Haemonetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

HAE stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.24. 13,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,810. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.83. Haemonetics has a 52-week low of $49.26 and a 52-week high of $142.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.36.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

