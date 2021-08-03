Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Will Post Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) will announce $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the highest is $0.92. Johnson Controls International reported earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Johnson Controls International.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. OTR Global upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group upgraded Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upgraded Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.88.

In other news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $1,268,471.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 84,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,565,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $2,633,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,452.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 412,704 shares of company stock worth $27,680,387 in the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $295,934,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,296,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,765,000 after buying an additional 3,765,174 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 283.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,784,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,806,000 after buying an additional 2,798,004 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,372,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,602,000 after buying an additional 2,736,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,333,000. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,569,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,397,303. Johnson Controls International has a fifty-two week low of $37.82 and a fifty-two week high of $72.36. The company has a market capitalization of $51.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

