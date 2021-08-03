Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) to Announce $0.73 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) will announce $0.73 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Kraft Heinz’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. The Kraft Heinz reported earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz will report full-year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.79. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Kraft Heinz.

KHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $858,629.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,562.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KHC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,451,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073,897 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 42.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,255,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638,125 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 82.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,138,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,532,000 after acquiring an additional 5,027,154 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,802,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,280,000 after acquiring an additional 270,692 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,490,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,940,000 after buying an additional 3,862,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KHC traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,194,324. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.05. The company has a market capitalization of $47.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.12. The Kraft Heinz has a 1 year low of $28.56 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

