Zacks: Analysts Expect Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) to Announce $0.70 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) to report earnings per share of $0.70 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avaya’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the highest is $0.72. Avaya reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 775%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avaya will report full year earnings of $3.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.22. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Avaya.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $738.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.52 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 100.08%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($7.24) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avaya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.27.

Shares of AVYA stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.97. 14,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,674. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.76 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.54. Avaya has a 52 week low of $12.74 and a 52 week high of $34.06.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Avaya by 702.9% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 83,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 72,753 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avaya in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Avaya in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,848,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Avaya by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 265,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,457,000 after buying an additional 72,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Avaya in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,928,000.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

