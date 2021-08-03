Zacks: Analysts Expect DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Brokerages predict that DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) will report earnings per share of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for DHI Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is $0.00. DHI Group reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DHI Group will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DHI Group.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 4.90% and a negative net margin of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $32.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DHX shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (up previously from $4.50) on shares of DHI Group in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in DHI Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,486,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,680,000 after purchasing an additional 153,703 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in DHI Group by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,110,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,070,000 after purchasing an additional 655,273 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DHI Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,165,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DHI Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 747,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after buying an additional 4,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of DHI Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 202,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 16,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

DHI Group stock opened at $3.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.36. The company has a market cap of $201.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. DHI Group has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $4.20.

DHI Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

