Zacks: Analysts Expect Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $57.78 Million

Posted by on Aug 3rd, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) will report $57.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Myovant Sciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $73.51 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $42.05 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will report full-year sales of $234.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $225.36 million to $243.93 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $498.44 million, with estimates ranging from $426.64 million to $570.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Myovant Sciences.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.46).

MYOV has been the subject of several research reports. lowered their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Myovant Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.57.

In related news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 3,083 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $73,992.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 179,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,300,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 6,954 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $149,650.08. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 186,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,013,695.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,514 shares of company stock worth $591,763 in the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Myovant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,334,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 211.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 56.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. 31.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYOV traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.68. The company had a trading volume of 495,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,405. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 2.86. Myovant Sciences has a twelve month low of $13.42 and a twelve month high of $30.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.85.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myovant Sciences (MYOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV)

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.