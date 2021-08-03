Zacks: Analysts Expect Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $57.78 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) will report $57.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Myovant Sciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $73.51 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $42.05 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will report full-year sales of $234.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $225.36 million to $243.93 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $498.44 million, with estimates ranging from $426.64 million to $570.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Myovant Sciences.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.46).

MYOV has been the subject of several research reports. lowered their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Myovant Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.57.

In related news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 3,083 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $73,992.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 179,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,300,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 6,954 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $149,650.08. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 186,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,013,695.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,514 shares of company stock worth $591,763 in the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Myovant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,334,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 211.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 56.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. 31.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYOV traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.68. The company had a trading volume of 495,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,405. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 2.86. Myovant Sciences has a twelve month low of $13.42 and a twelve month high of $30.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.85.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

