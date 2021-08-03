Zacks: Analysts Expect SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Will Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts expect SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.28. SITE Centers reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full-year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SITE Centers.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. SITE Centers had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 2.53%.

SITC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $14.50 to $15.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.53.

Shares of SITC opened at $15.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.73. SITE Centers has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $16.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 48.48%.

In related news, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total transaction of $142,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 194,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,949.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 65,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $958,946.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 273,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,975,220.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 144,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,113,641. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,146,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864,861 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SITE Centers by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,215,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,457 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,052,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,391,000 after purchasing an additional 327,267 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 16.7% during the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 2,940,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,871,000 after buying an additional 419,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 6.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,888,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,172,000 after buying an additional 165,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

