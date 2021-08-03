Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) will post $1.14 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seventeen analysts have provided estimates for Lennox International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.20 billion. Lennox International posted sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full year sales of $4.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.08 billion to $4.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lennox International.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.25. Lennox International had a net margin of 12.02% and a negative return on equity of 399.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LII shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lennox International from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $308.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. William Blair downgraded shares of Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lennox International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.00.

LII stock opened at $328.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.29. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.83. Lennox International has a 52-week low of $259.62 and a 52-week high of $356.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a boost from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.02%.

In other Lennox International news, COO Douglas L. Young sold 8,704 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.97, for a total value of $2,915,578.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 62,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,044,155.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 6,936 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.41, for a total transaction of $2,395,763.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,168,952.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,939 shares of company stock valued at $6,731,130 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 121.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lennox International during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Lennox International during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Lennox International by 16.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Lennox International by 13.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

