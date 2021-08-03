Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) to Post $1.20 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) to announce earnings of $1.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Quidel’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.92. Quidel reported earnings per share of $1.86 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Quidel will report full-year earnings of $8.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $9.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $7.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Quidel.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $375.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.24 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 92.33% and a net margin of 50.91%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on QDEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Quidel from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of QDEL stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,236. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.71. Quidel has a 12-month low of $103.31 and a 12-month high of $306.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of -0.04.

In related news, Director Charles P. Slacik sold 1,000 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.26, for a total value of $113,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,001.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quidel by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quidel in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Quidel by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Quidel by 47.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Quidel by 166.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

