Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Tenneco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.92. Tenneco reported earnings per share of ($2.15) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 136.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full-year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $4.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $5.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tenneco.

Get Tenneco alerts:

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a positive return on equity of 50.55%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS.

TEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Tenneco from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Tenneco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenneco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

In other Tenneco news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 621,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $8,786,853.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 801,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $8,982,355.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEN. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenneco by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 194,232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 40,678 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tenneco by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 6,059 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Tenneco by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 66,046 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 21,033 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenneco by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,534,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,268,000 after acquiring an additional 97,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenneco by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 423,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TEN opened at $17.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 2.57. Tenneco has a one year low of $6.19 and a one year high of $22.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenneco (TEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.