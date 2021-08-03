Zacks: Brokerages Expect 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $142.79 Million

Equities analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) will report $142.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for 8X8’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $143.54 million and the lowest is $142.02 million. 8X8 reported sales of $121.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full-year sales of $604.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $596.98 million to $620.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $706.70 million, with estimates ranging from $686.90 million to $750.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for 8X8.

Get 8X8 alerts:

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.32). 8X8 had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 73.97%. The firm had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. 8X8’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $32.50) on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

NYSE:EGHT traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.79. 903,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,385,087. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. 8X8 has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $39.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.83.

In other 8X8 news, CTO Bryan R. Martin sold 4,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $125,881.41. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 26,015 shares in the company, valued at $722,436.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Sipes acquired 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,174,546.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 66,732 shares of company stock worth $1,754,948 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 13,381,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,261,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 1,086.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,169,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902,703 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the fourth quarter valued at $58,486,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 9.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,690,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,850,000 after purchasing an additional 146,754 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 0.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,318,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the period. 97.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

Further Reading: What is quantitative easing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 8X8 (EGHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.