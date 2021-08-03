Zacks: Brokerages Expect Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.04 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) will report $18.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Codexis’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.65 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.00 million. Codexis posted sales of $14.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Codexis will report full year sales of $88.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $84.00 million to $91.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $108.89 million, with estimates ranging from $97.00 million to $129.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Codexis.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. Codexis had a negative net margin of 35.11% and a negative return on equity of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.85 million. Codexis’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CDXS. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Codexis to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Codexis in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

NASDAQ:CDXS traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.61. The stock had a trading volume of 532,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,690. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -52.24 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.18. Codexis has a 52 week low of $11.29 and a 52 week high of $29.56.

In other news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 70,385 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total value of $1,298,603.25. Also, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 20,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $406,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,594,578.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDXS. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Codexis by 58.5% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,281,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,511 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Codexis by 12.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,655,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,815,000 after acquiring an additional 725,024 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Codexis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,472,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Codexis by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,124,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,293,000 after acquiring an additional 424,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Codexis in the first quarter worth approximately $8,424,000. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

