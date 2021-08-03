Zacks: Brokerages Expect Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Analysts expect Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eargo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.23). The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eargo will report full year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.86). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.51). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Eargo.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.71 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EAR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eargo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Eargo from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

In related news, CFO Adam Laponis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $384,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eargo by 183.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 938,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,457,000 after purchasing an additional 607,187 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eargo by 49.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Eargo by 100.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 8,365 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eargo by 132.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Eargo by 7.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,405,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,111,000 after purchasing an additional 97,134 shares in the last quarter. 47.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EAR stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.78. 122,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,143. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.42. The company has a current ratio of 9.34, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Eargo has a fifty-two week low of $30.71 and a fifty-two week high of $76.75.

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

