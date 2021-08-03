Zacks: Brokerages Expect Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Will Post Earnings of $1.72 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) will post $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Equifax’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.65 and the highest is $1.86. Equifax posted earnings of $1.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equifax will report full-year earnings of $7.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.36 to $7.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $9.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.73 to $9.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Equifax.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 29.57%. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS.

EFX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $220.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.11.

In other news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total transaction of $2,185,441.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EFX. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Equifax by 1,087.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Equifax during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Equifax by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Equifax by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Equifax by 199.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Equifax stock opened at $258.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.42. Equifax has a 1-year low of $135.98 and a 1-year high of $264.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.38%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

