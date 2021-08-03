Zacks: Brokerages Expect FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) to report earnings of $0.61 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for FS KKR Capital’s earnings. FS KKR Capital posted earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will report full year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.51. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover FS KKR Capital.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 81.34% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $151.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.03 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FS KKR Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 123.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 24,823 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 692.0% during the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 175,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 153,125 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 39.0% in the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 19,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 681.9% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at $62,000. 28.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FSK traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.92. 14,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,195. FS KKR Capital has a 52 week low of $14.22 and a 52 week high of $23.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.47%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 87.27%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

