Zacks: Brokerages Expect Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $172.62 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) will post $172.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $177.00 million and the lowest is $164.90 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group posted sales of $193.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will report full year sales of $643.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $638.10 million to $653.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $679.36 million, with estimates ranging from $668.89 million to $698.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Helix Energy Solutions Group.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 0.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS.

HLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.30 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.

NYSE HLX traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $4.19. 41,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,094,796. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $6.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.38. The firm has a market cap of $631.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.13 and a beta of 3.39.

In other news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 34,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $207,506.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 98,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 22.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 791,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 139,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 15.1% in the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 27,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

