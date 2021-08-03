Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) to Hold

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bar Harbor Bankshares is a retail bank serving primarily individual customers, small retail establishments, seasonal lodging, campgrounds and restaurants. The bank provides the normal banking services offered by a commercial bank including checking accounts, NOW accounts, all forms of savings and time deposit accounts, individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, collections, travelers checks, night depository services, direct deposit payroll services, credit cards, personal money orders, bank-by-mail and club accounts and drive-up facilities at all offices. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BHB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of BHB traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.26. 27,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,132. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a twelve month low of $18.17 and a twelve month high of $32.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.19 million, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $44,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 228.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. 52.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.

