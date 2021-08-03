Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) to Hold

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CAPITAL PRODUCT PARTNERS L.P. is an international shipping company and leader in the seaborne transportation of refined oil products and chemicals. Their fleet of product tankers is fully chartered under medium- to long-term time and bareboat charters. With their modern, state-of-the-art fleet and built-in growth through contracted acquisitions of additional vessels and the potential drop-down of optional vessels from the owner of their General Partner, Capital Maritime & Trading Corp., they are well-positioned to capitalize on the growth dynamics of the product tanker industry, worldwide, as well as pending regulatory changes. “

CPLP has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Capital Product Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Capital Product Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.50 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

NASDAQ CPLP traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $11.69. 94,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,605. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Capital Product Partners has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $13.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.25. The firm has a market cap of $221.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.05.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 40.60% and a return on equity of 8.26%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capital Product Partners will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPLP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners during the first quarter worth $121,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 24.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,532 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners during the first quarter worth $164,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners during the first quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners during the first quarter worth $392,000. 16.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of April 26, 2021, the company owned 17 vessels, including thirteen Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels, and one Capesize bulk carrier.

