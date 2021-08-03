Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) to Hold

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset which allows developers and creators to build, publish and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution which provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform. Roblox Corporation is based in San Mateo, California. “

RBLX has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roblox presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

Roblox stock opened at $78.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.36. Roblox has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.90 million. Roblox’s revenue was up 139.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roblox will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roblox news, insider Brett Tolley sold 50,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $4,858,620.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,197,200.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total transaction of $1,008,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 655,177 shares of company stock valued at $62,047,378 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at $1,185,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth $655,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.64% of the company’s stock.

