Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) to Hold

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Westamerica Bancorp. is a bank holding company. The company provides a full range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California through its subsidiary banks, Westamerica Bank and Bank of Lake County. It also owns Westamerica Commercial Credit, Inc., a company engaged in financing accounts receivable and inventory lines of credit and term business loans and Community Banker Services Corporation, a company engaged in providing the company and its subsidiaries data processing services and other support functions. “

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WABC traded up $0.72 on Tuesday, hitting $56.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,293. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.70. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $51.31 and a 52-week high of $66.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.75.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 9.94%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.