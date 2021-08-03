Zacks Investment Research Lowers Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) to Hold

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brixmor Property Group Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of grocery-anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers primarily in the United States. Brixmor Property Group Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on BRX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.35.

Shares of NYSE BRX traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,369,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,234,448. Brixmor Property Group has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 60.45, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.97.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,080,848. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 228,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $707,550. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the second quarter valued at about $923,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 16.7% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 61,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 210.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 172,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 116,822 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 44.6% during the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 551,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,624,000 after purchasing an additional 169,989 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 315,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

