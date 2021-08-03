Zacks Investment Research Lowers EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EVO Payments International LLC is a payments service provider of merchant acquiring and processing solutions for merchants, independent software vendors, financial institutions, independent sales organizations, government organizations and multinational corporations. It operates primarily in North America and Europe. EVO Payments International LLC is located in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EVOP. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of EVO Payments from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EVO Payments presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.80.

Shares of EVOP opened at $28.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -178.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.75. EVO Payments has a 12-month low of $20.45 and a 12-month high of $31.99.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $106.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.63 million. EVO Payments had a net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.89%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EVO Payments will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $631,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,563 shares in the company, valued at $9,462,055.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anthony J. Radesca sold 25,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $726,809.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,735.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,323,537. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in EVO Payments by 2.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,864,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,865,000 after acquiring an additional 138,036 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in EVO Payments by 11.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,582,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,577,000 after acquiring an additional 380,431 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in EVO Payments by 75.7% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,392,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,071 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in EVO Payments by 53.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,679,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,747,000 after acquiring an additional 927,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in EVO Payments by 30.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,523,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,931,000 after acquiring an additional 357,368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.34% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

