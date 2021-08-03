Zacks Investment Research Lowers Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) to Sell

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORP. is a unitary savings and loan holding company, which, under existing laws, is generally not restricted as to types of business activities in which it may engage, provided that the subsidiary, continues to be a qualified thrift lender. Under the regulations of the Office of Thrift Supervision, the subsidiary is a qualified thrift lender if its ratio of qualified thrift investments to portfolio assets is 65% or more, on a monthly average basis in nine of every 12 months. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIC traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.16. 122,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,766. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.95. Flushing Financial has a 12 month low of $10.19 and a 12 month high of $25.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.04). Flushing Financial had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 12.02%. Equities analysts expect that Flushing Financial will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFIC. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Flushing Financial by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 15,886 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Flushing Financial by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 12,485 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,125,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Flushing Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

