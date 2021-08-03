Zacks Investment Research Lowers Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Translate Bio, Inc. operates as a therapeutics company. It develops transformative medicines for the treatment of diseases caused by protein and gene dysfunction. Translate Bio, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TBIO. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Translate Bio from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Translate Bio from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Translate Bio from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.67.

NASDAQ:TBIO opened at $29.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -126.74 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.91. Translate Bio has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $36.98.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.50 million. Translate Bio had a negative net margin of 7.69% and a negative return on equity of 13.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Translate Bio will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Translate Bio by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 15,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Translate Bio by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 110,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Translate Bio by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Translate Bio by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Translate Bio by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

