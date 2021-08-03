Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $31.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. is a mining company with operations principally in Virginia and West Virginia. The company supplies metallurgical products to the steel industry. Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc., formerly known as Contura Energy Inc., is based in BRISTOL, Tenn. “

Separately, B. Riley raised their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock opened at $27.85 on Friday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $28.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.02. The company has a market cap of $512.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.27. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative return on equity of 75.00% and a negative net margin of 28.90%. The company had revenue of $386.25 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David J. Stetson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.52 per share, for a total transaction of $72,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,635,299.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter worth about $791,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter worth about $270,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter worth about $3,250,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter worth about $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc operates as a mining company. It produces, processes, and sells met coal and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. It operates through two segments, Met and CAPP-Thermal. The Met segments operates five active mines and two preparation plants in Virginia; and seventeen active mines and five preparation plants in West Virginia.

