Zacks Investment Research Upgrades TFI International (NYSE:TFII) to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TFI International (NYSE:TFII) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $127.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “TFI International Inc. is in the transportation and logistics industry. The Company identifies strategic acquisitions and manages a network of subsidiaries. It operates principally in the United States, Canada and Mexico. TFI International Inc. is based in St Laurent, Canada. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TFII. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on TFI International in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on TFI International from C$120.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $104.95 price target (down from $114.00) on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities restated a buy rating and issued a C$104.95 price target (down from C$140.00) on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $109.86.

NYSE TFII opened at $111.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.53. TFI International has a one year low of $39.91 and a one year high of $115.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. TFI International had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 9.66%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. TFI International’s payout ratio is presently 27.88%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TFI International during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 1st quarter valued at about $356,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 4th quarter valued at about $460,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 1st quarter valued at about $703,000. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

