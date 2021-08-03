ZB Token (ZB) 24-Hour Volume Hits $727,104.00

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. ZB Token has a market cap of $138.41 million and $727,104.00 worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZB Token has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. One ZB Token coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000786 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00061884 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002674 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00015220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $305.24 or 0.00803123 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.61 or 0.00093701 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00042073 BTC.

ZB Token Profile

ZB Token (CRYPTO:ZB) is a coin. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 coins. ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZB Token’s official website is www.zb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

ZB Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZB Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

