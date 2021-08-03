Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.45 EPS

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 35.90%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS.

Shares of ZBRA traded down $18.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $532.32. The stock had a trading volume of 6,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,011. The company has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.18 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Zebra Technologies has a 12 month low of $246.83 and a 12 month high of $558.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $521.53.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.18, for a total value of $442,540.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,518.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.00, for a total value of $760,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,413 shares of company stock worth $19,012,148. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price target (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $443.43.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

