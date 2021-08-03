ZEON Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $516,471.00 (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One ZEON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZEON has traded 9% higher against the US dollar. ZEON has a market cap of $118.06 million and approximately $516,471.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00062186 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002667 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00015248 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.14 or 0.00801771 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.86 or 0.00093615 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00042054 BTC.

About ZEON

ZEON (CRYPTO:ZEON) is a coin. Its launch date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network . The official website for ZEON is zeon.network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

