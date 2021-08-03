Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zillow Group in a research note issued on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the year. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ZG. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $250.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.80.

Shares of ZG stock opened at $108.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.22. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $66.73 and a fifty-two week high of $212.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 679.73, a P/E/G ratio of 79.18 and a beta of 1.32.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZG. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter worth about $1,531,000. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter worth $6,424,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,638,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the first quarter worth about $421,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $920,000. 22.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

