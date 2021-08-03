Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd grew its position in Zoetis by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 339,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,254,000 after acquiring an additional 141,631 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Zoetis by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Zoetis by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 423,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,111,000 after acquiring an additional 36,659 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Zoetis by 2,045.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 203,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,709,000 after acquiring an additional 194,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Zoetis by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.21.

ZTS stock opened at $202.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $95.96 billion, a PE ratio of 48.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.65. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.41 and a 1 year high of $205.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $189.26.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $4,471,591.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

