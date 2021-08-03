Zoetis (ZTS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Zoetis to post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. Zoetis has set its FY 2021 guidance at 4.420-4.510 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Zoetis to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $202.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.65. Zoetis has a 52 week low of $141.41 and a 52 week high of $205.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $189.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $4,471,591.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ZTS. Argus increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.21.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.