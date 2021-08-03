ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.41 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI traded up $7.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.62. The stock had a trading volume of 145,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,508. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,369.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.80. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52 week low of $30.83 and a 52 week high of $60.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on ZI. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $63.00) on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.06.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $119,646.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 2,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $112,038.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,038.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 8,949,602 shares of company stock valued at $436,386,964. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.