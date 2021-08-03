ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $54.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $63.00) on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.22.

NASDAQ ZI opened at $54.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1-year low of $30.83 and a 1-year high of $60.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,369.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.11.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $119,646.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 1,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $45,282.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,282.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,949,602 shares of company stock worth $436,386,964. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $9,992,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $13,448,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $2,329,000. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 38.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 202,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,887,000 after purchasing an additional 56,067 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

