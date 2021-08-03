ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) PT Raised to $74.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its price target lifted by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. ZoomInfo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.22.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI traded up $3.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.70. 356,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,111,508. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1 year low of $30.83 and a 1 year high of $60.28. The firm has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,440.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.11.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $16,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $16,040,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tc Group Cayman Investment Hol sold 70,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $3,680,920.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,949,602 shares of company stock worth $436,386,964. 24.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.