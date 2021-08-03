Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zovio Inc. is an education technology services company which partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver innovative, personalized solutions to help learners and leaders achieve their aspirations. Zovio Inc., formerly known as Bridgepoint Education Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Zovio in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Zovio in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ ZVO opened at $2.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $83.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.35. Zovio has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $7.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.63.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Zovio had a negative return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $69.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that Zovio will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zovio in the 4th quarter valued at $21,330,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Zovio during the first quarter worth about $62,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Zovio during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Zovio by 1,292.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 21,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Zovio in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. 50.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zovio Company Profile

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company offers recruiting, admissions, marketing, student finance, financial aid processing, financial aid advising, program advising, student retention advising, and support services for academics, information technology, and institutional support; web development and cybersecurity training services; and tutoring services.

