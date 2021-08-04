-$0.01 EPS Expected for Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.04. Callaway Golf posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 116.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Callaway Golf.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ELY shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Callaway Golf from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist boosted their target price on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.70.

In related news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III sold 497,537 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $18,513,351.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total value of $58,902.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,181.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 578,185 shares of company stock valued at $21,300,830. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Callaway Golf in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Callaway Golf by 100.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Callaway Golf by 43.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Callaway Golf in the second quarter valued at about $82,000.

ELY traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,105. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Callaway Golf has a 12 month low of $14.62 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 63.83 and a beta of 2.12.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

