$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) will report $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Zscaler’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Zscaler posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Zscaler.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The firm had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZS. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Zscaler from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $202.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zscaler has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.44.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.91, for a total value of $1,133,370.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 276,192 shares in the company, valued at $44,718,246.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 51,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $10,239,711.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 367,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,586,679.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,971 shares of company stock worth $31,892,802 in the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 430.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 17,110 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 209,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,768,000 after acquiring an additional 7,388 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,260,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the period. 39.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZS stock traded up $4.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $247.93. 1,207,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,900,724. The company has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.14 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $116.88 and a fifty-two week high of $248.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.67.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Story: 12b-1 Fees

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zscaler (ZS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.