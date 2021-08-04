$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) This Quarter

Analysts expect GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for GCM Grosvenor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for GCM Grosvenor.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $103.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.18 million.

Several research firms recently commented on GCMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GCM Grosvenor from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GCM Grosvenor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ GCMG opened at $10.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.04. GCM Grosvenor has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $15.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.53.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in GCM Grosvenor by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 5,060,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,225,000 after buying an additional 869,286 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 9.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,921,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,764,000 after purchasing an additional 249,266 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in GCM Grosvenor by 238.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,889,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,857 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,129,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,436,000 after purchasing an additional 188,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in GCM Grosvenor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

About GCM Grosvenor

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

