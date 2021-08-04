-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) will announce ($0.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Oncolytics Biotech’s earnings. Oncolytics Biotech reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.70) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Oncolytics Biotech.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Oncolytics Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Oncolytics Biotech by 190.5% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 14,731 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Oncolytics Biotech during the first quarter worth $214,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Oncolytics Biotech by 130.1% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 277,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 157,076 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Oncolytics Biotech by 1,284.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 174,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 161,635 shares during the period. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oncolytics Biotech during the first quarter worth $38,000. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Oncolytics Biotech stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.16. 232,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,190,891. Oncolytics Biotech has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $4.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.71 million, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 2.77.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an immuno-oncology viral-agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company has collaboration agreements with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer; and PrECOG LLC.

