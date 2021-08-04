$0.13 EPS Expected for Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) will post $0.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Purple Innovation’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Purple Innovation reported earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 73.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Purple Innovation will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $1.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Purple Innovation.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 91.36% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.25 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRPL. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on Purple Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Purple Innovation from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Purple Innovation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.82.

Shares of NASDAQ PRPL traded down $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.65. The stock had a trading volume of 35,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,119. Purple Innovation has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $41.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 2,645.00, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.07.

In other news, Director Pano Anthos sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total value of $203,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,274 shares in the company, valued at $561,451.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,534 shares of company stock valued at $451,396. Insiders own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 216.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 53.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 49.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Purple Innovation by 20.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

