$0.14 EPS Expected for Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) to post $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Eldorado Gold’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.16. Eldorado Gold posted earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 57.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.61. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Eldorado Gold.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 1.60%.

Several equities analysts have commented on EGO shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Eldorado Gold from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eldorado Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGO. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 99.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 149.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EGO traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.27. The stock had a trading volume of 24,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.30, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.39. Eldorado Gold has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $14.49.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

