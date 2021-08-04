-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) will report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pinduoduo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Pinduoduo posted earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinduoduo will report full year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to $0.08. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $1.42. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pinduoduo.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.84). Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. dropped their target price on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. China Renaissance Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

Shares of PDD stock traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.73. The stock had a trading volume of 93,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,545,178. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $112.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.35 and a beta of 1.43. Pinduoduo has a 1-year low of $69.89 and a 1-year high of $212.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the first quarter valued at $4,416,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 9.6% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,773,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,462,000 after buying an additional 154,829 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 79.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 771,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,902,000 after buying an additional 342,069 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 42.0% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 102,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,669,000 after buying an additional 30,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the first quarter valued at $9,459,000. 19.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

