$0.22 EPS Expected for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.15. Baker Hughes posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 450%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $1.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.49. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

BKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet raised Baker Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.66.

Shares of NYSE BKR opened at $21.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $12.13 and a 1 year high of $26.57. The company has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -710.33 and a beta of 1.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.03%.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 7,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $185,657.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,047.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $1,254,900,134.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,757,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,751,692. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 366,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,911,000 after purchasing an additional 25,449 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 137,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 18,477 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,140,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 371.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 137,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 108,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in Baker Hughes by 9.0% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after buying an additional 16,905 shares during the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

