$0.26 EPS Expected for TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. TreeHouse Foods reported earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $3.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow TreeHouse Foods.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. TreeHouse Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:THS opened at $44.07 on Friday. TreeHouse Foods has a 12 month low of $35.15 and a 12 month high of $55.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.65.

In other news, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 12,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $614,968.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THS. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 416.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 129.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

